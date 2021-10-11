The Truth About Dwayne Johnson's Rap Debut

Dwayne Johnson can now add "rapper" to his bio. In a recent interview with Variety, the popular actor discussed his recent rap debut, explaining what inspired him to pick up the mic. "I never had the ambition to be a hip hop artist or a rapper," The Rock said. "But I did see an opportunity here to create a song that really inspired and motivated me to push for more and fight for more."

"I've always loved music," he continued. I love hip hop and blues and outlaw country music." Johnson's newly launched rap career isn't motivated by money or fame, though. "That's not the important thing," Johnson said. "The things that get my attention these days and get me out of bed have to be the things that I absolutely love and am absolutely passionate about."

He continued, "Honestly, it just comes down to passion, having fun — and are people going to enjoy it? That's it. That's the bottom line." What kind of rap artists is Johnson looking to collaborate with, you may ask? He doesn't discriminate, as long as the vibe feels right. "If the song is right and if the collaboration feels real and authentic, I would love that." It looks like the right opportunity did come through, as Johnson made his debut with the help of a popular indie rapper.