What Huge Job Did Ivanka Trump Almost Get During Donald Trump's Presidency?
Ivanka Trump knows that she's a household name thanks to her father, former President of the United States Donald Trump. She built her own clothing and accessory business on the Trump name, became a reality star thanks to her father's "The Celebrity Apprentice" and was even christened as the country's first daughter when her father was elected, as detailed in the BBC. In fact, in an interview with ABC News back in 2009, Ivanka admitted, "I believe that, of course, nepotism got me in the door. It would be silly to say otherwise." However, speaking about her position within the Trump business and organization at the time, she also claimed, "If I was not performing in a way that was satisfactory ... I could not stay within the organization."
While remaining by her father's side has surely helped her professionally — Ivanka also nabbed a role as a senior advisor in her father's administration — there was another high-ranking job that she almost got if it hadn't been for the intervention of the then-president's loyal cabinet pick. Should Ivanka have gotten this job, it would have ruffled a lot of feathers, both at home and abroad. Keep scrolling below to find out what happened.
Donald Trump wanted to appoint Ivanka Trump as the head of the World Bank
Former President Donald Trump wanted to nominate his daughter Ivanka Trump to lead the World Back; Apparently, as he told The Atlantic in 2019, "she's very good with numbers." However, according to The Intercept, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin knew that it took more than getting an A in Algebra class to lead the international financial organization. Two sources say that Ivanka was very close to getting the job and if it weren't for Mnuchin's intervention, she would have had it.
While no one really knows what was said behind closed doors between the president and his treasury secretary, Donald also said that appointing his daughter to lead the World Bank wouldn't have been the best idea because "they'd say nepotism, when it would've had nothing to do with nepotism. But she would've been incredible."
Now, as far as how Ivanka felt about the job, she told the Associated Press that she was the one who passed on the opportunity because she was "happy with the work" she was doing as her father's senior advisor. The job ended up going to David Malpass, an economic analyst, who had been working in the economic sector long before Ivanka's first introduction to numbers in preschool.