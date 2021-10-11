What Huge Job Did Ivanka Trump Almost Get During Donald Trump's Presidency?

Ivanka Trump knows that she's a household name thanks to her father, former President of the United States Donald Trump. She built her own clothing and accessory business on the Trump name, became a reality star thanks to her father's "The Celebrity Apprentice" and was even christened as the country's first daughter when her father was elected, as detailed in the BBC. In fact, in an interview with ABC News back in 2009, Ivanka admitted, "I believe that, of course, nepotism got me in the door. It would be silly to say otherwise." However, speaking about her position within the Trump business and organization at the time, she also claimed, "If I was not performing in a way that was satisfactory ... I could not stay within the organization."

While remaining by her father's side has surely helped her professionally — Ivanka also nabbed a role as a senior advisor in her father's administration — there was another high-ranking job that she almost got if it hadn't been for the intervention of the then-president's loyal cabinet pick. Should Ivanka have gotten this job, it would have ruffled a lot of feathers, both at home and abroad. Keep scrolling below to find out what happened.