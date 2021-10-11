How Does Vanessa Hudgens Really Meet Her Body Goals?

Admittedly, Vanessa Hudgens' abs can be spotted all over her popular Instagram profile. Still, the former "High School Musical" star has been open about her insecurities in the past, particularly about her stomach area. As reported by Teen Vogue in 2016, Hudgens admitted she calls the region her "pooch," while reminding us of how important our bodies are, no matter what they look like.

"I don't think we give our bodies enough gratitude for simply just doing what it does, without us telling it to do it," she told People Style (via Teen Vogue). In her opinion, we tend to forget how powerful the human body can be. "Just the fact that it can digest food for you and keep food down and fight off bacteria," she continued. "Realizing that has helped me love my body a little more." Well said!

Hudgens has certainly worked towards her body goals, though, as her so-called "pooch" is nowhere to be seen. And to do so, the actor found group classes to be the best way to achieve her results. "I'm the type of person that needs to be in a class," she told Pop Sugar in 2019. "I need someone telling me what to do, and I love being in a group environment because I'm very competitive, so it pushes me to work harder than I would if I was by myself." How exactly does Hudgens maintain her body goals, though?