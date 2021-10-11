The Tragic Death Of Ex On The Beach Star Chris Pearson

Chris "Creatures Ferris" Pearson of MTV's "Ex on the Beach" has died, TMZ reports. A professional DJ who appeared in all 11 episodes of Season 1 of the MTV reality show, Chris died from what was labeled "a tragic encounter" on the GoFundMe page started to help his Colorado family cover his funeral expenses.

TMZ reports that the DJ and reality star got into an altercation in the early morning hours on Sunday, October 10, around 2 a.m. The U.S. Sun reports that the incident happened in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles, though the outlet did not say what the altercation was about. It resulted in the other person stabbing Chris. He was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries around 3:30 a.m. He was only 25 years old. Authorities are looking into the circumstances, as they already have some leads and are calling it "a solvable case" (per TMZ).

MTV's series is based on a British show of the same name, in which reality stars set out for a beach vacation to look for love, when they're suddenly confronted by their exes. Naturally, drama ensues. Chris was one of the first contestants on the American version, when Season 1 aired between April 12 and June 28, 2018. Chris was also the only contestant who had not previously appeared on a reality show before starring in "Ex on the Beach," despite the premise of the show bringing together former reality stars — and he certainly made an impression.