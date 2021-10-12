Michael Jessen Of 90 Day Fiance Confirms What We All Suspected

"90 Day Fiance" fans grew to love Michael Jessen and his fiance Juliana Custodio on Season 7 of TLC's hit series. Michael, a jet-setting 42-year-old wine entrepreneur, revealed on the show that he met Juliana at a yacht party in Croatia — when she was just 20 years old. The impoverished Brazil native barely had an education and worked with her family as a seamstress before she met Michael, who "pledged that [he] would support her ... financially if she needs help." But to make things even more complicated, Michael has two young children from a previous marriage, who aren't exactly keen on having such a young stepmother. "She's closer in age to us than she is to you," Michael's son told him. "She kinda looks like the age of someone who would babysit us or something," he continued in a confessional.

Although the kids seemed to have gotten along with Juliana upon her arrival in the US, it later appeared that there was trouble in paradise. ScreenRant reports that Juliana posted a TikTok hinting that her marriage may be no more. "Everybody keep asking me if I'm still married," she said in the since-deleted video. "It's really hard and I'm not ready to talk yet. So when you guys find out, you guys going to hate me forever." Now, Michael has finally spoken up and revealed the true state of his marriage.