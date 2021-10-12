The Truth About Mark Harmon Leaving NCIS

Spoiler alert: the following article includes details from the October 11 episode of "NCIS."

It's the end of an era. Mark Harmon has left "NCIS," where he played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, after more than 18 seasons. On Episode 4 of Season 19, titled "Great Wide Open," Gibs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) traveled to Alaska to solve a case ... but McGee returned alone. After solving the murder, Gibbs told his partner and NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) that he would be staying in Alaska for good.

"I'm not going back, Tim," Gibbs told McGee (per The Hollywood Reporter). "I'm not going back home." After the episode aired on October 11, viewers were disappointed to see Harmon's iconic character leave the show. "NO! I don't want Gibbs to leave," one fan tweeted, sharing the GIF of a woman crying."NCIS isn't ncis without him." Though Harmon's departure may have caught some as a surprise, the actor was rumored to be leaving the show after Season 18.

In June, a source told TVLine that, on Season 19, episodes starring Harmon would be "in the low single digits." So, once Special Agent Gibbs officially left, some "NCIS" fans weren't that caught off guard. "Even thought we knew this was happening, it feels surreal and I still don't think #ncis will be the same," one viewer admitted on Twitter. Why did Harmon leave though? And, more importantly, will his character ever return from Alaska?