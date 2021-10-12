Gabby Petito's Cause Of Death Revealed

The body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was found in Grant Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19, eight days after her parents reported her missing, according to Reuters. Petito had been on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, when he returned home to Florida on September 1 without her, and her whereabouts were unknown, CNN reports. A search for Petito ensued, and authorities discovered remains about a week later. "Coroner Blue's initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results," the FBI said at the time.

Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in the case, went missing on September 13, according to his parents. A manhunt spanning several states has been ongoing for nearly one month as of October 12. A warrant for Laundrie's arrest was issued after he used an "unauthorized" credit card, according to Fox News, making a $1000 withdrawal. While several tips have poured in, police have yet to find Laundrie, and they are not sure if he's dead or alive.

Meanwhile, on October 12, the coroner revealed Petito's official cause of death, TMZ reports. Keep reading to find out what the coroner had to say.