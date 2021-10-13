Why Hasn't Kieran Culkin Met His Brother Macaulay's Son

Kieran Culkin is one of Hollywood's most talented stars. If his last name sounds familiar, it's not just because he's also the younger brother of Macaulay Culkin. While his older brother has become a bit more of a recluse in recent years, Kieran has been more visible, starring in the Emmy award-winning television series "Succession" as Roman Roy. Kieran has also starred in films such as "She's All That," "Igby Goes Down," "Infinity Baby" and more.

Aside from being a successful actor, Kieran is also a doting father to his two children — daughter Kinsley and a son whose name has not yet been revealed publicly — according to People. Kinsley was born in September 2019, and her mother and Kieran's wife Jazz Charton shared the news on Instagram. "I've never been more in love and we've never felt more complete," she wrote.

Despite his family man status, Kieran has self-admittedly not been the model uncle to Macaulay's son who was born earlier this year. He revealed in an interview that he has yet to meet his nephew in person. Find out the reason below.