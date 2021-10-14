What Did Chris Martin Just Call Dakota Johnson?

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin had some pretty interesting things to say about his ex Gwyneth Paltrow while they were together. He was married to the Oscar-winning actor for 11 years, so fans were shocked in 2014 when Paltrow announced that they were calling it quits in her Goop newsletter. She famously shared their plan to "consciously uncouple and coparent" their two children, Apple and Moses Martin, per Vanity Fair.

In 2011, Martin revealed that he'd never been in a serious relationship before Paltrow and described their romance as "like winning the lottery" to "CBS Sunday Morning" (via ABC News). That same year, the singer joked that his wife had "been a great beard" for him during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." But after the couple's split, Martin began keeping his other rumored romances with famous women closer to the vest. When Jennifer Lawrence appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2018, the host pointed out that they never even confirmed that they were dating.

Martin has been similarly tight-lipped when it comes to his relationship with "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor Dakota Johnson. The lovebirds were first spotted on a sushi date in October 2017, per People. Sightings of the pair continued over the following years, and by March 2021, the Daily Mail was speculating that the couple might be engaged. Johnson was photographed wearing a huge emerald ring on her left ring finger, after all. Now, Martin is finally speaking out about his ladylove.