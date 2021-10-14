What Did Chris Martin Just Call Dakota Johnson?
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin had some pretty interesting things to say about his ex Gwyneth Paltrow while they were together. He was married to the Oscar-winning actor for 11 years, so fans were shocked in 2014 when Paltrow announced that they were calling it quits in her Goop newsletter. She famously shared their plan to "consciously uncouple and coparent" their two children, Apple and Moses Martin, per Vanity Fair.
In 2011, Martin revealed that he'd never been in a serious relationship before Paltrow and described their romance as "like winning the lottery" to "CBS Sunday Morning" (via ABC News). That same year, the singer joked that his wife had "been a great beard" for him during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." But after the couple's split, Martin began keeping his other rumored romances with famous women closer to the vest. When Jennifer Lawrence appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2018, the host pointed out that they never even confirmed that they were dating.
Martin has been similarly tight-lipped when it comes to his relationship with "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor Dakota Johnson. The lovebirds were first spotted on a sushi date in October 2017, per People. Sightings of the pair continued over the following years, and by March 2021, the Daily Mail was speculating that the couple might be engaged. Johnson was photographed wearing a huge emerald ring on her left ring finger, after all. Now, Martin is finally speaking out about his ladylove.
Chris Martin revealed exactly how he feels about Dakota Johnson
On October 12, Coldplay was performing at Shepherd's Bush Empire in London when Chris Martin made an unusual move. As reported by E! News, he gave Dakota Johnson a sweet shoutout in front of the crowd, and it was captured by a fan who later shared footage of the moment on their Instagram Story. "This is about my universe, and she's here," Martin said. He even pointed to Johnson, who had a balcony seat. The band then performed its collab with BTS, "My Universe." So it looks like Martin really feels like those yellow stars shine for Johnson.
Martin's public declaration of love isn't the only sign of just how smitten he is with Johnson. In 2020, the couple made the risky move of daring to work together — Johnson co-directed the music video for Coldplay's love song "Cry Cry Cry." And in February, People reported that Johnson was consciously cohabiting with Martin in his Malibu mansion. "They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants," an insider dished.
Gwyneth Paltrow has even voiced her approval for the new woman in her ex's life. "I love her," she told Harper's Bazaar in January 2020. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional." If Martin and Johnson tie the knot, we can't wait to see what the woman who introduced us to vagina-scented candles gets them as a wedding gift.