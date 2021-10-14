Why Is Cher Suing Sonny's Widow?

It's been several decades since the time of Sonny and Cher, but some things never fully leave you. Like intellectual property rights. And look, you just don't mess with Cher. She's Cher, okay? Even though the iconic singer and the widow of her ex-husband, Sonny Bono, have reportedly gotten along pretty well over the years, it looks like there is some tension of the legal variety between these two.

The iconic musical duo of Sonny and Cher officially divorced in 1975 after releasing a few hit singles ("I've Got You, Babe," for example) and starred in their wildly popular variety show, "The Sonny and Cher Show." It may be hard to believe now, but they were once known primarily as a double act, and it was anyone's guess what would become of their careers once they went solo. The divorce was not what you'd call "amicable," and what Cher viewed as an unfair business arrangement was at the heart of the split. She famously cited "involuntary servitude" in the divorce papers, according to The New York Times. She added that her former lover "unlawfully dominated and controlled" her career.

And now, it looks like the issue of money has come up again.