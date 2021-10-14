The Truth About Robin Williams' Daughter, Zelda

While so much is known about the late actor and comedian Robin Williams, perhaps a lesser known fact about him is that he was a huge fan of "The Legend of Zelda," the hit Nintendo game series. In fact, Williams was such a big fan of the franchise that he named his daughter after its title character. Furthermore, Robin and Zelda Williams both appeared in a series of commercials in the early 2010s promoting the series' latest titles at the time: "Skyward Sword," "Ocarina of Time 3D," and "Four Swords."

Aside from those appearances, Zelda has kept a relatively low profile, especially compared to her celebrity father. Her Instagram page — despite having more than 260,000 followers — is completely blank. In her bio, she voices her distaste for social media, writing, "In the beginning, the internet was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and has been widely regarded as a bad move..."

So who is the real Zelda? Here's what we know.