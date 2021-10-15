Inside Lourdes Leon's Tense Relationship With Her Mom Madonna

No matter how close you are with your parents, there will come a time when you spot an incoming call from them... and choose to ignore it. Because, even though you are a fully grown adult, your mom probably still sees you as her precious baby — and she's likely phoning you with some unprompted advice. And though this may annoy your mom, next time you can point out that even calls from the most famous woman are likely being dodged by her kid, too. At least, that's the vibe we're getting from Lourdes Leon, Madonna's eldest daughter.

Lourdes, Madonna's daughter with ex-partner Carlos Leon, recently dished to Interview Magazine about everything from her fashion career to growing up with her iconic mom — which, to be honest, sounds like it involved a lot more pressure than just the occasional nagging call. Considering Madonna's famously strict work ethic, it makes sense that she would hold her family to a high standard. But, did her parenting style negatively affect her relationship with Lourdes?