The Truth About Lil Kim And 50 Cent's Feud
Another day, another 50 Cent beef. This time, the New York rapper seems to have (once again) turned his attention to Lil Kim. In July, for example, Fifty came after Kim's outfit after the 2021 BET Awards. That night, the "Crush On You" rapper attended the awards show wearing an all-white Prada outfit, complete with bangs inspired by the luxury label's familiar triangle-shaped logo.
As reported by Billboard, Fifty decided to re-share a side-by-side image of Kim wearing the aforementioned outfit next to an owl. "Who did this sh**," he wrote in the now-deleted Instagram post. "This ain't right. LOL." The self-proclaimed Queen Bee soon noticed Fifty's post though and admitted she wasn't fazed by all the jokes. "S*** like this don't move me one way or another," she wrote on Instagram, reposting the meme in question. "Cause I'm still a bad b*** that n****z bitches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!!"
Then, Lil Kim claimed the rapper still can't get over the fact that she once curved him. "@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down," Lil Kim continued. "Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go." Ouch! Well, it looks like Fifty can't let it go just yet, as he just reignited their feud.
50 Cent might be 'obsessed' with Lil Kim
50 Cent just can't leave Lil Kim alone. After comparing her to an owl this summer, the "Power" creator has recently shared a meme of Kim alluding that she looked like a leprechaun. On October 14, Fifty shared a now-deleted video of the rapper walking backward on stage, accompanied by a video of a leprechaun moving in the same manner (via New York Post).
"all i said was i thought this was funny," Fifty wrote on Instagram, reposting the clip in question. And, just like the last time, Lil Kim responded to the rapper in the classiest way ... while admitting this is getting a bit weird. "Ur so obsessed wit me this is getting creepy," she wrote under Fifty's post (via The Shade Room). "Yarnnnn this one ain't it bro not funny at all I was hoping to laugh wit you but cornyyyy."
For longtime feud-watchers, it's no surprise that another dispute between the two rappers has bubbled up once again. The bad blood goes back nearly two-decades; According to Genius, the two had words in 2002 after Fifty mocked Kim's cosmetic surgery. The musicians apparently reconciled to collaborate on the 2003 track "Magic Stick" before things went south once again a little over a year later. Fifty's 2005 track "Piggy Bank" took another shot at Kim's appearance, while she told the Associated Press (via Today) that she "[didn't] have a lot of respect for 50 Cent because his music is hardcore ... violent."