The Truth About Lil Kim And 50 Cent's Feud

Another day, another 50 Cent beef. This time, the New York rapper seems to have (once again) turned his attention to Lil Kim. In July, for example, Fifty came after Kim's outfit after the 2021 BET Awards. That night, the "Crush On You" rapper attended the awards show wearing an all-white Prada outfit, complete with bangs inspired by the luxury label's familiar triangle-shaped logo.

As reported by Billboard, Fifty decided to re-share a side-by-side image of Kim wearing the aforementioned outfit next to an owl. "Who did this sh**," he wrote in the now-deleted Instagram post. "This ain't right. LOL." The self-proclaimed Queen Bee soon noticed Fifty's post though and admitted she wasn't fazed by all the jokes. "S*** like this don't move me one way or another," she wrote on Instagram, reposting the meme in question. "Cause I'm still a bad b*** that n****z bitches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!!"

Then, Lil Kim claimed the rapper still can't get over the fact that she once curved him. "@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down," Lil Kim continued. "Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go." Ouch! Well, it looks like Fifty can't let it go just yet, as he just reignited their feud.