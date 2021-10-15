The Heartbreaking Reason Cardi B Can't See Her Children Right Now

Cardi B is still learning to balance motherhood and worldwide fame, as the rapper spends time juggling new music, mingling with fellow celebs, and raising two babies.

"I give my daughter so much love, and I'm setting her up for a future," Cardi said to Vogue in January 2020. "I want to tell her that a lot of the sh*t that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids."

The "I Like It" singer welcomed her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, with husband Offset back in 2018, just after releasing her debut album "Invasion of Privacy." While her album went No. 1 on the charts, Cardi was changing diapers and managing promoting her music and taking care of a newborn. Just three years later and five No. 1 hit singles, the rapper gave birth to a baby boy in September of 2021. "Being a mom — how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it's good for the mental," Cardi told Vogue. "Like, if I'm playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues."

Unfortunately for Cardi, one big issue is standing in the way of her ability to "forget" all the other ones: her health.