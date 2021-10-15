The Heartbreaking Reason Cardi B Can't See Her Children Right Now
Cardi B is still learning to balance motherhood and worldwide fame, as the rapper spends time juggling new music, mingling with fellow celebs, and raising two babies.
"I give my daughter so much love, and I'm setting her up for a future," Cardi said to Vogue in January 2020. "I want to tell her that a lot of the sh*t that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids."
The "I Like It" singer welcomed her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, with husband Offset back in 2018, just after releasing her debut album "Invasion of Privacy." While her album went No. 1 on the charts, Cardi was changing diapers and managing promoting her music and taking care of a newborn. Just three years later and five No. 1 hit singles, the rapper gave birth to a baby boy in September of 2021. "Being a mom — how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it's good for the mental," Cardi told Vogue. "Like, if I'm playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues."
Unfortunately for Cardi, one big issue is standing in the way of her ability to "forget" all the other ones: her health.
Cardi B sets the record straight on her health
Taking to social media to ask her beloved Bardi gang for help, Cardi B revealed the heartbreaking reason she can't see either of her children right now. "What's a very good booster shot I should take for a cold?," Cardi asked in a tweet. "I feel terrible and I want to be wit my babies already."
While many fans chimed in with their tips, some were quick to assume the rapper contracted the COVID-19 virus at her celeb-filled birthday bash. The "W.A.P." singer set the record straight, adding, "I don't have covid just a cold."
Cardi has opened up in the past about how she really feels about leaving her children. Speaking to People en Espanol in 2018, the then-new mother told the outlet she "read that babies forget people so quick," adding, "I don't want [my daughter] to forget me." Cardi continued, "I don't want her thinking that somebody else is her mom; I want her to love me as her mom."
Two years later in an interview with Vogue, Cardi shared a similar sentiment, telling the outlet that her jet-set lifestyle is "getting harder" on her kids. Cardi revealed that her daughter "doesn't want to let [her] go" and starts crying when seeing her mother on Facetime. "It's kind of like a friendship now, and it's hard to leave your little friend."