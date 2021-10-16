Michael Caine Announces He Is Done With Acting

Famed British actor Michael Caine has rolled the credits on his acting career. The 88-year-old star's most recent work was 2021's "Best Sellers." And apparently, that will be his last film. "Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really," he told BBC Radio show "Kermode and Mayo's Film Review" (via People).

"Best Sellers," which was filmed in 2019 in Montreal, stars Caine alongside Aubrey Plaza, who plays publisher Lucy Stanbridge. In the movie, Caine plays writer Harris Shaw, who agrees to go on a promotional book tour after Stanbridge (Plaza) tracks him down to help her failing publishing house. Continuing to talk about "Best Sellers," and his career, Caine said on the BBC Radio show, "I think it would be [my last role]."

"There haven't been any offers, obviously, for two years, because nobody's been making any movies I want to do," he explained. "But also, I'm 88. There aren't exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who's 88."