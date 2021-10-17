The Tragic Death Of Andy Griffith Show Star Betty Lynn

Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died at age 95, per The Hollywood Reporter. She died on October 16.

The Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy, North Carolina, announced the news of Lynn's death. Lynn had been living in a retirement home in the Southern city since 2006, per THR. The museum didn't reveal the cause of Lynn's death but said that she died "after a brief illness."

Per the museum's announcement, fans who want to honor the actor's legacy can donate to the arts-focused Betty Lynn Scholarship Endowment and the Barbara and Emmett Forrest Endowment Fund, via the Surry Arts Council. Lynn will be buried in Culver City, California, per the museum.

Lynn never married or had children, though she did tell a HuffPost reporter in 2013 that she was engaged once. While she isn't survived by any direct descendants, her legacy lives on with her countless fans.