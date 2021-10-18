Milla Jovovich's Daughter Ever Is Her Twin
Ever Anderson is her mom's mini-me in more ways than one. The 13-year-old daughter of actor Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson is also pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, and she and her doppelgänger mother can both boast being Disney darlings.
Ever is actually playing a Disney character with the surname Darling. She was cast as Peter Pan's pal Wendy in the live-action movie "Peter Pan & Wendy," which will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022, per Just Jared Jr. Her mother's first film role was also a Walt Disney production: the 1988 made-for-TV movie "The Night Train to Kathmandu." While Jovovich grew up in front of camera and went on to have a long, successful career, she felt the need to respond to critics of her decision to allow her daughter to follow in her footsteps. "I personally think the most important thing a parent can do is help their children find their passion. To do what makes them happy," she wrote in an April 2020 Instagram post.
Jovovich also had something to say to those who believe that Ever has benefited from nepotism. "If Ever wasn't extremely talented in her own right, no one would be putting her in movies because we're her parents," she added. "In perspective, out of 22 auditions, she's gotten 2 films so far." Her Hollywood journey has been almost eerily similar to her mother's, so we have a feeling there are many more roles in store for Jovovich's lookalike.
Ever Anderson can kick butt, just like her action star mom
The resemblance between Milla Jovovich and Ever Anderson was uncanny in one of the "Resident Evil" star's latest Instagram posts. The photogenic mother and daughter posed like the professional models they both are. According to NYLON, Jovovich appeared on the cover of Mademoiselle when she was just 11 years old, and Anderson was only nine when she posed for Vogue Bambini, per Flaunt.
Their shared genetics came in handy in 2016 when 9-year-old Ever played the younger version of her mother's character in "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," which was directed by her father, Paul W. S. Anderson. "When I was 5, I told my mom that acting was my passion and asked her if I could audition to be on TV. She told me I had to learn to read first," Ever told Interview in 2016.
Reading wasn't the only skill Ever learned that benefited her as a young actor. In the movie "Black Widow," she played Scarlett Johansson's character, Natasha Romanoff, in flashbacks, and one of her hobbies helped her connect to the role. "I have been doing TKD (Taekwondo) since I was five so I feel like I've actually been training my whole life to play Natasha!" she told Paper. Her mother similarly learned karate to prepare for "The Fifth Element," and she trained with a Taekwondo master for "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter." So, where's the mother-daughter action movie starring these two?