Milla Jovovich's Daughter Ever Is Her Twin

Ever Anderson is her mom's mini-me in more ways than one. The 13-year-old daughter of actor Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson is also pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, and she and her doppelgänger mother can both boast being Disney darlings.

Ever is actually playing a Disney character with the surname Darling. She was cast as Peter Pan's pal Wendy in the live-action movie "Peter Pan & Wendy," which will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022, per Just Jared Jr. Her mother's first film role was also a Walt Disney production: the 1988 made-for-TV movie "The Night Train to Kathmandu." While Jovovich grew up in front of camera and went on to have a long, successful career, she felt the need to respond to critics of her decision to allow her daughter to follow in her footsteps. "I personally think the most important thing a parent can do is help their children find their passion. To do what makes them happy," she wrote in an April 2020 Instagram post.

Jovovich also had something to say to those who believe that Ever has benefited from nepotism. "If Ever wasn't extremely talented in her own right, no one would be putting her in movies because we're her parents," she added. "In perspective, out of 22 auditions, she's gotten 2 films so far." Her Hollywood journey has been almost eerily similar to her mother's, so we have a feeling there are many more roles in store for Jovovich's lookalike.