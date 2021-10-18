The Truth About Susan Sarandon And David Bowie
In our social media age of oversharing, keeping a secret seems almost quaint. Even if it's something embarrassing, nothing beats that rush of likes and engagement. And if it's something truly impressive — say, hooking up with a celebrity — chances are you're going to be spilling the beans to anyone who would listen. Of course, celebrities themselves would probably prefer not to have every minute detail of their private lives splashed all across the web, even though they definitely have way more interesting stories than us mere mortals. So, when a famous person dishes a previously unknown juicy tidbit themselves, it's almost astonishing. Like when Susan Sarandon dropped the bombshell that she once dated the iconic David Bowie.
Sarandon and Bowie first hooked up in 1983's sexy vampire flick "The Hunger," something she only revealed thirty years later in an interview with the Daily Beast. Describing the late rockstar as "extraordinary" and "bright", she then cryptically stated she wasn't ready for children at the time, perhaps implying that Bowie wanted to start a family with her.
Of course, the "Thelma and Louise" actor later went on to have three kids, including two sons with long-term former partner Tim Robbins, while Bowie was married to model Iman until his untimely death in 2016. But, did the pair keep in touch?
Susan Sarandon's final words to David Bowie
Susan Sarandon seems to have a knack for keeping sensational secrets, only to reveal them years after the fact. In a recent interview with You, she admitted that while she and David Bowie hadn't exactly "hung out" after their relationship ended, they did manage to rekindle a friendship shortly before the singer's death. The "Joe" actor spoke of feeling "fortunate" to have reconnected with Bowie, stating that they "talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said."
However, Sarandon admitted to a frustrating detail about their last ever conversation. A life-long activist, she traveled to Greece to help assist Syrian refugees in late 2015, as per Time. Struggling to get a good night's rest, she confessed to You that she took a potent sleeping aid... only to receive a phone call from none other than Bowie. Convinced it was a dream brought on by the strong medication, she checked her phone logs the next morning, discovering to her surprise she had indeed spoken to the "Let's Dance" singer. Unfortunately, she remembers nothing about their last conversation, adding, "He died a week later. It's all so frustrating."
While no doubt frustrating, it does sound like Sarandon and Bowie both found closure from their relationship — a rare gift when a former loved one dies. One thing's for sure: we'll be keeping a close watch on any future Sarandon interviews!