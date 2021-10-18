The Truth About Susan Sarandon And David Bowie

In our social media age of oversharing, keeping a secret seems almost quaint. Even if it's something embarrassing, nothing beats that rush of likes and engagement. And if it's something truly impressive — say, hooking up with a celebrity — chances are you're going to be spilling the beans to anyone who would listen. Of course, celebrities themselves would probably prefer not to have every minute detail of their private lives splashed all across the web, even though they definitely have way more interesting stories than us mere mortals. So, when a famous person dishes a previously unknown juicy tidbit themselves, it's almost astonishing. Like when Susan Sarandon dropped the bombshell that she once dated the iconic David Bowie.

Sarandon and Bowie first hooked up in 1983's sexy vampire flick "The Hunger," something she only revealed thirty years later in an interview with the Daily Beast. Describing the late rockstar as "extraordinary" and "bright", she then cryptically stated she wasn't ready for children at the time, perhaps implying that Bowie wanted to start a family with her.

Of course, the "Thelma and Louise" actor later went on to have three kids, including two sons with long-term former partner Tim Robbins, while Bowie was married to model Iman until his untimely death in 2016. But, did the pair keep in touch?