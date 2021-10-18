Why Billy Porter Just Called Out Harry Styles' Vogue Cover

Billy Porter just took a major swipe at Harry Styles' 2020 Vogue cover. As you may recall, Styles made history in November of last year as the first male cover star in the American magazine's history. And, to do so, the English singer wore a custom-made Gucci ball gown, paired with a cropped tuxedo jacket. "Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with," Styles said in the Vogue interview. "What's really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away," he continued. "When you take away 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play."

Though Styles' historic Vogue cover was largely met with praise, it did ruffle a few feathers, especially in the conservative world. "Bring back manly men," political commentator Candace Owens tweeted at the time, reposting the cover in question. "Since I'm trending I'd like to clarify what I meant when I said 'bring back manly men,'" she added in a later tweet. "I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like 'toxic masculinity,' were created by toxic females. Real women don't do fake feminism. Sorry I'm not sorry." Styles responded to Owens' criticism on Instagram, posting a picture of himself wearing a pastel blue suit from his Variety cover, along with the caption: "Bring back manly men."

However, the criticism of the cover hasn't just come from conservatives. Almost one year later, Billy Porter has something to say.