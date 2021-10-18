What Does Jon Stewart Really Think About Donald Trump?

Jon Stewart isn't someone who minces words. The former host of "The Daily Show" has remained out of the public eye for the last several years, but he has certainly retained his relevance, especially when it comes to his social and political commentary. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart opened about his two worlds — comedy and the serious side of delivering the news — and his expectations for his new show, Apple TV+'s "The Problem With Jon Stewart." He said, "On 'The Daily Show,' we did a show with the 9/11 first responders and I also got a church choir to sing 'Go F*** Yourself.' I don't know of a universe where shows are a monolith, and with this one we're still finding our unique recipe," he added. "It could very much be an acquired taste, and that's OK."

And, while he's certainly taken aim at former President Donald Trump in the past, he had very interesting things to say about him, much to the surprise of both Trump's critics and his fans. Keep reading below to find out why Stewart says the media made a huge mistake when it came to POTUS No. 45.