What Does Jon Stewart Really Think About Donald Trump?
Jon Stewart isn't someone who minces words. The former host of "The Daily Show" has remained out of the public eye for the last several years, but he has certainly retained his relevance, especially when it comes to his social and political commentary. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart opened about his two worlds — comedy and the serious side of delivering the news — and his expectations for his new show, Apple TV+'s "The Problem With Jon Stewart." He said, "On 'The Daily Show,' we did a show with the 9/11 first responders and I also got a church choir to sing 'Go F*** Yourself.' I don't know of a universe where shows are a monolith, and with this one we're still finding our unique recipe," he added. "It could very much be an acquired taste, and that's OK."
And, while he's certainly taken aim at former President Donald Trump in the past, he had very interesting things to say about him, much to the surprise of both Trump's critics and his fans. Keep reading below to find out why Stewart says the media made a huge mistake when it came to POTUS No. 45.
Jon Stewart doesn't think Donald Trump is a supervillain
Jon Stewart likes to tell jokes, but in this case, it's no laughing matter. In a new interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, the television personality and one-time Hollywood actor blames the media for being too focused on Donald Trump's personality traits and some of the off-color things he's said rather than the real, everyday threats that have impacted American lives one way or another.
Stewart put it this way (via Politico): "I think we make a mistake focusing this all on Donald Trump, as if he's ... Magneto and some incredible supervillain that has changed the very nature and temperature of the U.S." He added, "I think it's a mistake to focus it all on this one individual and not to focus it more on the idea that power is its own reward whether it be in the financial industry or government. Power doesn't cede itself, and unless we can figure out a better way to balance out that power ... we'll be vulnerable."
When asked by Tapper if he thinks current President Joe Biden is doing a good job at the White House, he replied with, "I don't think anybody is." Clearly, Stewart believes there are no supervillains or heroes at the helm.