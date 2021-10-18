The Real Reason Eboni K. Williams Decided To Join RHONY

Eboni K. Williams made "Real Housewives" history when she joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" in Season 13. Eboni became the first Black woman to join the NYC leg of the popular Bravo franchise, and quickly turned tables on the program.

The reality star's background made Eboni an unexpected choice for the reality series, as the celeb already had an established career as a lawyer and television host. "These women are now a part of my real life and a part of my real world, and I welcome all that comes with that," Eboni said to Essence back in March. "All the ups, all the downs, and all the bumps along the way."

Since the premiere of Season 13 of "RHONY," Eboni has found herself in a heated dinner argument (typical of the "Real Housewives") and opened up on national television her plight to find her birth father for millions of viewers to see. While some have critiqued Eboni and claimed she's focusing too much of her TV time on race, the reality star is making her mark and accomplishing all she hoped when first joining the show.