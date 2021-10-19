Taylor Swift's First Live Performance In Years Involves This Music Legend

Fan or not, Taylor Swift is one of music's biggest powerhouses and she's no stranger to sending fans into a meltdown with her announcements.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker won her first Album of the Year Grammy award at age 20 in 2010 and became the youngest person to take home the golden trophy at the time, according to Insider, which named her artist of the decade in 2019. As of this writing, Swift is the only female musician to have won Album of the Year three times, per CBS News, and has won an impressive 11 Grammys in total. Due to her ongoing popularity, Swift is also a huge touring artist. Her most recent tour, which promoted her 2017 LP "Reputation," took place in stadiums and became the highest-grossing tour of all time in North America, per Billboard. Swift had plans of embarking upon a tour for her follow-up record, "Lover." However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had to be canceled.

It's been several years since Swift has performed live, despite releasing multiple new albums in the past few years. However, that is soon about to change, as she will be singing alongside a music legend at the end of the month. But who?