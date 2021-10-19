Taylor Swift's First Live Performance In Years Involves This Music Legend
Fan or not, Taylor Swift is one of music's biggest powerhouses and she's no stranger to sending fans into a meltdown with her announcements.
The "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker won her first Album of the Year Grammy award at age 20 in 2010 and became the youngest person to take home the golden trophy at the time, according to Insider, which named her artist of the decade in 2019. As of this writing, Swift is the only female musician to have won Album of the Year three times, per CBS News, and has won an impressive 11 Grammys in total. Due to her ongoing popularity, Swift is also a huge touring artist. Her most recent tour, which promoted her 2017 LP "Reputation," took place in stadiums and became the highest-grossing tour of all time in North America, per Billboard. Swift had plans of embarking upon a tour for her follow-up record, "Lover." However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had to be canceled.
It's been several years since Swift has performed live, despite releasing multiple new albums in the past few years. However, that is soon about to change, as she will be singing alongside a music legend at the end of the month. But who?
Taylor Swift will honor music legend Carole King
Taylor Swift's last performance took place on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2019. As noted by USA Today, her appearance aligned with promotion for her album "Lover." Two years have passed, and it seems Swift will be picking up her microphone for the first time in a while to honor and induct music icon Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 30, per Cleveland. Joining Swift will be "Dreams Girls" actor Jennifer Hudson, who will also honor the New York-born superstar.
In 2019, Swift received the Artist of the Decade award at the American Music Awards and was honored by King, who stated that her impact around the world was "extraordinary" during her speech. It seems Swift is loyal to King and is repaying the favor in a matter of weeks.
Having the huge fanbase that she does, the Swifties went wild over social media when they found out their favorite pop star will be returning to the stage. "OMG TAYLOR WILL PERFORM AND WILL PRESENT CAROLE KING. I CANT WAIT TO SEE HER !!!!" one user tweeted passionately in capital letters. "Taylor performing covers of Carole King songs YEAH I AM GOING TO SOB," another person shared. "[T]aylor performing for carole king at the rock and roll hall of fame. that must be so special for her," a third user wrote.