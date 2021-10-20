The Tragic Death Of Willy Wonka Composer Leslie Bricusse

Leslie Bricusse, famous composer for a number of well-known films, including the score from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," and music from "Home Alone," "Doctor Dolittle," "Hook," and the "James Bond" series, has died at the age of 90. The sad news came from Bricusse's son Adam, who took to Instagram on October 19 to mourn his late dad.

In a touching tribute, he wrote, "My Dearest Father , passed away peacefully this morning....Please raise a glass for him ...Love .... Forever.... RIP Dad ....". Adam also added a lyric from "Feeling Good," one of his father's songs that was written for the 1964 musical, "The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd," and famously covered by Nina Simone. The apt lyric read, "Sleep in peace when the day is done ... And I'm feeling good ...". Adam did not reveal a cause of death in his post.

Adam's Instagram announcement was met with an outpouring of love and condolences from social media users and fans of the late composer. "Offering my deepest sympathies to you and your family, my friend. Much love," one follower wrote, while another penned, "My heartfelt sadness for you, your family and indeed for all of us on the passing of this towering talent."

Actor Joan Collins, who was close friends with the composer and his wife, also paid tribute to Bricusse on Instagram, calling him "one of the giant songwriters of our time." In fact, Bricusse's career spanned over five decades, in which he achieved incredible accomplishments and won him top honors in music and film.