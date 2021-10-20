Selena Gomez Completely Surprised Everyone With Her New Look

Throughout Selena Gomez's super successful career, her relevancy has never wavered — despite not reinventing her image as many times as her former Disney Channel peers Miley Cyrus and one-time best friend Demi Lovato. That being said, the "Only Murders in the Building" star has switched up her look from time to time — including in her most recent TikTok video.

When it comes to Gomez's past styles, while many know the "Hands To Myself" hitmaker for having dark hair, she has made public appearances as a blond, too. The first time fans were able to see Gomez blond was when she attended the American Music Awards in 2017. As noted by Glamour, the color wasn't a permanent change as she was spotted with dark hair once again hours later. However, Gomez opted for the lighter hue this year and told Vogue in September why she decided to make the change. "Recently, I went blond and I had the best time," Gomez — who had since returned to her dark hair — explained. "I think I'm definitely more of a character when I'm blond. I felt like I could do crazy things with my hair or try new looks with my makeup. It was just so much fun," she continued. "I think that for a little bit it was hard to keep up with but ... I felt so cool and edgy."

During a recent TikTok upload, it looks like Gomez has changed her hair once again. Keep scrolling to see the killer look.