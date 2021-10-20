Did Quarantine Help Or Hurt Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott's Relationship?
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship started in 2019 after they met on "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," per People. Deschanel and the "Property Brothers" star were early on in their romance when the pandemic began in 2020. The relationship not only faced the challenge of a pandemic, but Scott needed to win over his girlfriend's two children. The outlet reported that the "New Girl" star shares her son, Charlie Wolf, and daughter, Elsie Otter, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. But in January 2020, Scott told People, "We literally make each other laugh nonstop."
In August 2020, Scott paid tribute to Deschanel on their first anniversary with a sweet Instagram post featuring videos and photos of the couple. "How time flies when you're having the best time of your life. Who would've known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice," he wrote.
The "Celebrity Dating Game" host also took to social media on the couple's first anniversary. "One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human," she said. "I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together. Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you." So, does that mean quarantine helped their relationship? The couple confirmed this question in an October interview.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship is super solid
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship became stronger by going through quarantine. Deschanel told People on October 17 that she enjoyed her time at home in 2020, and she had "fun" spending so much time with her "Property Brothers" boyfriend and her two kids. "When COVID first started I was like, 'Okay, we have trampoline time and movie time,'" she explained. While some couples have split during the pandemic, it appears this celebrity couple is stronger than ever. On the couple's second anniversary, Deschanel shared another tribute to her beau, writing, "2 years and still my favorite."
Scott told People, "I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all of the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated," he said. Scott was admittedly taken aback by this, and sweetly gushed, "So I think I'll hold onto this one." The HGTV star added that he's "madly in love" with the "(500) Days of Summer" lead. "I don't know where this has been my whole life but it is amazing," he said.
Deschanel raved about her boyfriend to Hollywood Life in June. "He's just so nice and so kind. I always feel that he's really there for me and it just makes me want to always reciprocate that and I'm very appreciative. He's a wonderful person," she said. We think it's safe to say that Deschanel and Scott's romance is only getting stronger.