Did Quarantine Help Or Hurt Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott's Relationship?

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship started in 2019 after they met on "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," per People. Deschanel and the "Property Brothers" star were early on in their romance when the pandemic began in 2020. The relationship not only faced the challenge of a pandemic, but Scott needed to win over his girlfriend's two children. The outlet reported that the "New Girl" star shares her son, Charlie Wolf, and daughter, Elsie Otter, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. But in January 2020, Scott told People, "We literally make each other laugh nonstop."

In August 2020, Scott paid tribute to Deschanel on their first anniversary with a sweet Instagram post featuring videos and photos of the couple. "How time flies when you're having the best time of your life. Who would've known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice," he wrote.

The "Celebrity Dating Game" host also took to social media on the couple's first anniversary. "One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human," she said. "I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together. Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you." So, does that mean quarantine helped their relationship? The couple confirmed this question in an October interview.