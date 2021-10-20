Everything We Know About Alyssa Milano's Arrest

Alyssa Milano has been in the news a lot, and it's not for a new show or film role (or the revival of "Who's The Boss?"). In recent years — and particularly, in recent months — there's been a lot of buzz around Milano's politics. Back in June, Milano announced that she was considering a run for Congress. "I'm looking at California's 4th District to potentially run against [Republican Tom] McClintock," the "Charmed" star told ITK (via The Hill). Milano added that she wanted to flip the district, which incorporates San Francisco, from red to blue.

"It's going to take someone with ... name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock," she told the outlet. "So I'm considering it. I'm basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community."

2024 is a long way away, but Milano isn't waiting to get involved in politics. In fact, the actor found herself very far away from Melrose Place when she was actually arrested in front of the White House.