Did Will Smith Already Get His Body Back?
"Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down," is probably what Will Smith said to himself during quarantine in 2020. Let's face it, 2020 was an incredibly hard year for all of us. With the world shut down, jobs lost, and sporting events and concerts shuttered, it was seemingly one of humanity's darkest moments. But for the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star, it might as well have been rock bottom.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith threw fans through a loop when he shared an Instagram snap showing off his body. Known for his built, muscular frame that harkens back to his "Bad Boys" days, Smith's pic from May 2020 proved that he achieved true dad bod status. "I'm gonna be real wit yall – I'm in the worst shape of my life," he wrote in the caption.
It didn't help that his body transformation occurred around the same time that wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, went public about her "entanglement" with August Alsina. On top of that, Smith's pain was enshrined and repackaged as a meme for all citizens of the internet to fling around. But now, Smith is on a warpath to reclaim what is his and, by the looks of it, he's doing a seriously good job.
Will Smith is looking like a million bucks
If 2020 was Will Smith's rock bottom, then, as the old adage goes, there's nowhere to go but up. This year is proving to be the comeback year for the beloved actor, and his body is living proof of that. Sharing a video on TikTok (can we just take a moment to acknowledge that Will Smith is on TikTok?!?!), Smith is seen killing it in the gym and we couldn't be any prouder. The TikTok sees Smith run out of bed before stitching together a plethora of clips of his physical progression.
In the video, Smith is seen going hard on various machines around the gym as he works his core, arms, shoulders, chest, and tops it off with a run. On top of that, he's seen on the ground throwing MMA-like forearms with a punching bag, and we definitely would not want to be on the receiving end of those! The video was captioned, "And to think Sundays used to be for muffins" with a laughing emoiji and "#bestshapeofmylife" hashtag. Now, it seems as if Sundays are dedicated to going all out at the gym and slamming protein shakes afterward.
Smith shared a similar video in May, which started off by showing his full body in nothing but boxer briefs followed by a compilation of workout videos. He captioned the video, "The Pursuit of Happyness," a nod to his 2006 film. We're proud of you, Big Willie!