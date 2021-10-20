Did Will Smith Already Get His Body Back?

"Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down," is probably what Will Smith said to himself during quarantine in 2020. Let's face it, 2020 was an incredibly hard year for all of us. With the world shut down, jobs lost, and sporting events and concerts shuttered, it was seemingly one of humanity's darkest moments. But for the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star, it might as well have been rock bottom.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith threw fans through a loop when he shared an Instagram snap showing off his body. Known for his built, muscular frame that harkens back to his "Bad Boys" days, Smith's pic from May 2020 proved that he achieved true dad bod status. "I'm gonna be real wit yall – I'm in the worst shape of my life," he wrote in the caption.

It didn't help that his body transformation occurred around the same time that wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, went public about her "entanglement" with August Alsina. On top of that, Smith's pain was enshrined and repackaged as a meme for all citizens of the internet to fling around. But now, Smith is on a warpath to reclaim what is his and, by the looks of it, he's doing a seriously good job.