The Tragic Death Of Voice Actor Chris Ayres

Chris Ayres, a voice actor with more than 200 credits to his name, has died at 56 years old, as Vulture reported. Ayres leaves behind his mother, brother, and girlfriend — fellow voice actor Krystal LaPorte, who shared the news of his death on social media.

"On October 18th at 8:40pm, my world went dark. Christopher Owen Ayres passed away peacefully, held close by his mother, brother, and girlfriend," LaPorte wrote in a statement posted to Twitter, along with heartbreaking photos of the pair. "Chris loved you all. How much he loved other people filled the vast majority of our conversations. To those of you who truly loved him back, thank you." She added, "To those of you who stayed in touch, checked on him, reminded him that he was so, so much more than his job, you were the fuel of his fight. You fed the dreams of a future that kept him going longer than any normal person could go."

Though LaPorte didn't mention a cause of death, Ayres had been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2017, and openly posted about his health struggles online. LaPorte also referenced the disease at the end of the statement, writing, "I hope where you are, the first thing you did was take a long, deep breath with your perfect lungs and dance again." In the wake of Ayres' death, fans are remembering the impact he made on viewers around the world.