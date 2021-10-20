Alaskan Bush People's Gabe Brown And Wife Raquell Rose Expand Their Family Again

Since launching in 2014, the reality show "Alaskan Bush People" has captivated viewers as it follows a journey deep into Alaska's Bush, where a naturalist family has chosen to live life on their own terms. The series started with patriarch Billy Brown, who claimed to have brought up his seven children with wife Ami Brown, though some were skeptical of what Discovery Channel was calling "bush living."

In February, tragedy struck when Billy died after suffering a seizure, as confirmed by his son Bear Brown on Instagram. "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed," Bear wrote (via People). "He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well." The Brown clan — which includes children Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Snowbird, and Rain — has weathered plenty of challenges thanks to their unconventional upbringing, but their father's passing (understandably) came as a shock. "Dad always told us one day we'd have to carry on without him," Bam Bam revealed to People in a first look at Season 13 of "Alaskan Bush People."

But the silver lining here is that with every death, there is new life. On October 18, Gabe's wife Raquell Rose Brown took to Instagram to share that the couple recently welcomed their second child: a baby girl.