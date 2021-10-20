Alaskan Bush People's Gabe Brown And Wife Raquell Rose Expand Their Family Again
Since launching in 2014, the reality show "Alaskan Bush People" has captivated viewers as it follows a journey deep into Alaska's Bush, where a naturalist family has chosen to live life on their own terms. The series started with patriarch Billy Brown, who claimed to have brought up his seven children with wife Ami Brown, though some were skeptical of what Discovery Channel was calling "bush living."
In February, tragedy struck when Billy died after suffering a seizure, as confirmed by his son Bear Brown on Instagram. "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed," Bear wrote (via People). "He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well." The Brown clan — which includes children Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Snowbird, and Rain — has weathered plenty of challenges thanks to their unconventional upbringing, but their father's passing (understandably) came as a shock. "Dad always told us one day we'd have to carry on without him," Bam Bam revealed to People in a first look at Season 13 of "Alaskan Bush People."
But the silver lining here is that with every death, there is new life. On October 18, Gabe's wife Raquell Rose Brown took to Instagram to share that the couple recently welcomed their second child: a baby girl.
Raquell and Gabe initially kept their baby's birth a secret
On Instagram, notoriously private mom Raquell Rose Brown shared a rare photo of her toddler, Sophie, resting with her as-of-yet-unnamed newborn. "I'd like to share with you a special picture and some insight into our life as of recently. This year has been especially hard for our family but with hard times; blessings come as well," Raquell wrote, alluding to the death of Billy Brown. "Within the last month we've welcomed another addition to our family and Sophie is happy to be a big sister," she continued. "Thank you for all your support and many blessings to the future."
As with their first child, Gabe and Raquell opted to keep the birth of their second baby a secret. According to The Sun, Sophie was first revealed on an episode of "Alaskan Bush People" months after her birth. "Being a dad is great ... I feel like I was kind of geared for it," Gabe said. "It's definitely different though when you're the dad. Like, you're the guy ... the buck stops there." The experience is likely bittersweet for Gabe and Raquell, as Billy isn't around to watch their little ones grow up.
Still, they will always have his life lessons to pass down to the next generation. As Billy once told Gabe (via The Sun), it's important to enjoy every moment with children, because, "you blink and it's going to be 20. It's unbelievable. It happens so fast."