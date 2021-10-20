Ludacris Speaks Out About Vin Diesel And The Rock's Tense Relationship

The cast of "Fast & Furious" is seemingly getting furious with each other, and actor Ludacris is stepping in to clear the air.

The drama all started back in 2016 when stars of the film, "The Fate of the Furious," Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, took their on-set feud to the internet. At the time, Johnson posted a since-deleted cryptic photo with a message about Diesel that read, "some (male co-stars) conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't," according to CNN. Two years later, Johnson told Rolling Stone he and Diesel had "face-to-face" discussions about their issues. "What I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating," Johnson said. "I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."

While the comments looked to be a reconciliation between the actors, Diesel reignited the heat when speaking to Men's Health in June. The actor looked back at the incident that caused the feud, telling the outlet his "approach" of "tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be" as the producer of the film was the issue — not a difference in beliefs. The comment didn't sit too well with "The Rock." Read on to read his response and how Ludacris feels about the on-set tension.