Ludacris Speaks Out About Vin Diesel And The Rock's Tense Relationship
The cast of "Fast & Furious" is seemingly getting furious with each other, and actor Ludacris is stepping in to clear the air.
The drama all started back in 2016 when stars of the film, "The Fate of the Furious," Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, took their on-set feud to the internet. At the time, Johnson posted a since-deleted cryptic photo with a message about Diesel that read, "some (male co-stars) conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't," according to CNN. Two years later, Johnson told Rolling Stone he and Diesel had "face-to-face" discussions about their issues. "What I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating," Johnson said. "I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."
While the comments looked to be a reconciliation between the actors, Diesel reignited the heat when speaking to Men's Health in June. The actor looked back at the incident that caused the feud, telling the outlet his "approach" of "tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be" as the producer of the film was the issue — not a difference in beliefs. The comment didn't sit too well with "The Rock." Read on to read his response and how Ludacris feels about the on-set tension.
Will Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson be in the next Fast & Furious?
Speaking to Vanity Fair on October 12, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got a nice laugh out of Vin Diesel's recollection at what caused their feud on the "The Fate of the Furious" set back in 2016.
"I've been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater," Johnson said. "I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there's some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it." The "Moana" actor did admit how he handled his feud could've gone better, noting that he "shouldn't have shared" his post. "Yet interestingly enough," he mused, "[It was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note."
While no fans truly know what went down behind the scenes, co-star Ludacris decided to shine some light on the feud in an October 19 interview with Us Weekly. "All I can say is that ... I know those are two grown men," the singer said. "I believe 'The Rock' has spoken on that, and I don't want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it's a delicate situation." While Johnson hasn't appeared in a "Fast & Furious" film since his on-set drama, fans are hoping he will return for "F10."