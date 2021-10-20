Vanderpump Rules Star Charli Burnett Shares Emotional Story About Her Wellness Journey
As Season 9 of "Vanderpump Rules" has just gotten underway, cast members have been opening up online about their personal lives outside of the hit show to let fans in on glimpses of their lives. For example, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix took to IG in September to prove their relationship is still strong, while Katie Maloney-Schwartz has promoted her latest podcast. And newcomer to the series, Charli Burnett, is now opening up about her wellness journey to fans on social media.
But before we get into all that, here's a refresher on newcomer Charli. The California native, who joined the show in 2019, has been known to stand up for herself, even when she's face-to-face with an OG. Case in point: In an October episode of "Vanderpump Rules," Charli confronted longtime cast member Lala Kent for supposedly picking on her, railing, per E! News, "If you want to play this f***ing game, then we can play this f***ing game! There's one person you can't f***ing play with and that's f***ing me."
It takes guts to speak your mind, especially on national television, and now Charli is proving her risk-taking personality once again, this time sharing new details about her path to self-confidence.
How Charli 'found' herself 'again'
Charli Burnett took to Instagram on October 19, telling fans, "This is a post to help motivate anyone who feels like they have no hope to keep going. Life sucks & it's super unfair. But at the end of the day you have to show up for you and do the hard sh**." She also shared a before and after photo of herself related to her recent wellness journey.
The reality revealed her story began in 2020, Charli when she lost everything, including her career, independence, and ultimately, herself. "I fell into a deep depression eating & drinking every single day. I was at rock bottom," she wrote, saying she gained over 45 pounds and wondered whether she would ever feel like "Charli" again. While the experience was difficult, Charli began working on herself and became a bodybuilder. "I have a better relationship now with food more than ever, I'm confident with this new women [sic] I am, and I really learned I can do anything I set my mf mind too [sic]."
This isn't the first time Charli has been vulnerable — in May 2020, she revealed during an episode of the "So Bad It's Good" podcast, "I've had a very traumatic situation happen to me and because of that I have deeply rooted depression and PTSD...sometimes I can't do things because I can't leave my bed." Now Charli has strong friendships from "Vanderpump Rules," a new boyfriend, and clearly, a revamped outlook on life.