Vanderpump Rules Star Charli Burnett Shares Emotional Story About Her Wellness Journey

As Season 9 of "Vanderpump Rules" has just gotten underway, cast members have been opening up online about their personal lives outside of the hit show to let fans in on glimpses of their lives. For example, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix took to IG in September to prove their relationship is still strong, while Katie Maloney-Schwartz has promoted her latest podcast. And newcomer to the series, Charli Burnett, is now opening up about her wellness journey to fans on social media.

But before we get into all that, here's a refresher on newcomer Charli. The California native, who joined the show in 2019, has been known to stand up for herself, even when she's face-to-face with an OG. Case in point: In an October episode of "Vanderpump Rules," Charli confronted longtime cast member Lala Kent for supposedly picking on her, railing, per E! News, "If you want to play this f***ing game, then we can play this f***ing game! There's one person you can't f***ing play with and that's f***ing me."

It takes guts to speak your mind, especially on national television, and now Charli is proving her risk-taking personality once again, this time sharing new details about her path to self-confidence.