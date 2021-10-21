Everything We Know About Jesse Spencer Leaving Chicago Fire

Jesse Spencer has been a staple on "Chicago Fire" ever since the show first started airing back in 2012. Playing Matthew Casey, Spencer appeared on a whopping 10 seasons of the NBC drama set in the Chicago P.D. world, but it was revealed Firehouse 51 would be losing a beloved member of the team as the show celebrated its 200th episode, titled "Two Hundred," which aired on October 20.

Fans learned about Casey's fate as the character announced to his co-workers that he'd be moving to Oregon to take care of the teenage sons of Andy Darden. The big move was no doubt bittersweet but has some touching sentiments behind it, as longtime fans of the show will already know that Darden was Casey's best friend who died in the pilot episode.

The big reveal was prefaced by Casey visiting Portland to see his late friends' kids in the previous episode, "The Right Thing," but he discovered while there that the teens had been living by themselves and not with their aunt as he previously thought, putting them at risk of going into care separately. Casey then shared he wanted to have them move to Chicago with him, but found out that wasn't possible, so decided to move there for three years.

But now we know Casey's exit story, what about Spencer's? Here's why the actor really called it quits on his major TV gig...