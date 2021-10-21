The Truth About The Traumatic Accident Alexa PenaVega's Two-Year-Old Son Just Suffered

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega's relationship is straight out of a Hallmark movie — and coincidentally, the couple actually starred in multiple Hallmark Channel movies, including "Love at Sea" and "Enchanted Christmas." The lovebirds met at a Bible study in late 2012 (per E! News) and got married two years later (via People), before welcoming their first child, a son named Ocean in 2016. They have since had two more kids, Kingston and Rio.

But, despite Alexa and Carlos' seemingly picture-perfect marriage, their life isn't always blissful. On October 19, the "Spy Kids" actor revealed that Kingston lost his finger in an accident. As she explained on her Instagram Story (via Page Six), "While getting the kids ready for bed, I shut Kingston's fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door. His first finger is bruised and a little bloody, but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip."

The star said it was "the most traumatic thing we've had go through as a family" and the "mom guilt and the shame was really hard to get through." However, in a separate post, she said that even though they were not able to save a the top piece of his finger, Kingston was "handling his injury like a champ." Unfortunately, on top of feeling self-induced mom guilt, Alexa also had to deal with trolls who shamed her over what happened.