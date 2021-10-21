What Is Bill Clinton Urging People To Do?

Bill Clinton seems to have realized something important while in the hospital and it's a tidbit of wisdom that he wanted to pass on. That's why he used the video that he shared on Twitter to tell those who watched that while he's "on the road to recovery," he still "want[ed] to remind everyone out there, take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourselves."

"We all have work to do, and each of us has an important role to play in life, and in the immediate future," Clinton went on to say. He also noted that, when it comes to his own health and taking care of himself, he's "going to do [his] best to be around to keep doing the most that [he] can for a lot longer."

Clinton has also been an advocate for mental health for decades. In 2019, the former president issued an address about the importance of seeking help for psychological issues — and how we, as a country, need to change the stigma around it and offer more healthcare. "No one should face these struggles alone or be ashamed to ask for help," Clinton said. "We all have a role to play to change the way mental illness is discussed, identified, and treated. Together, we can expand care and save lives: one person at a time, one conversation at a time."

Clinton's comments on both physical and mental health are hopefully something plenty of people take to heart.