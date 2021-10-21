What We Know About R. Kelly Being On Suicide Watch

After decades of ducking and dodging the justice system, R. Kelly was finally caught and convicted for his actions. Rising to popularity in the 1990s with hits such as "Bump n' Grind" and "I Believe I Can Fly," Kelly's status as a sex offender was public knowledge, though it was often swept under the rug in lieu of his celebrity status.

From marrying an underage Aaliyah to allegedly producing a child pornography tape (which he was acquitted of in 2008), Kelly's sexually devious and horrendous ways were arguably well-known to the public. However, in September, he was convicted for his actions and was ultimately placed on suicide watch. Attorney Steve Greenberg spoke to a federal judge, per The Chicago Tribune, and noted that while placing recently convicted prisoners on suicide watch is commonplace, Kelly did not actually have any intentions of self-harm. "Greenberg did not say that Kelly had expressed any actual desire to harm himself," the outlet wrote.

The outlet further noted that Kelly faces up to 10 years to life in prison come May 4, his day of sentencing in New York. He also has a pending case in Chicago that, if it goes to trial, will focus on the production of sex tapes including minors — one of which involved his then-14-year-old goddaughter — and the payments to silence another's victim's family.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).