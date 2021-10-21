The Real Reason Tammy And Amy Slaton Of TLC's 1,000-Lb Sisters Are At Odds

"1,000-Lb Sisters" gives a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of sisters Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton whose brash personalities are on full display as they chronicle their weight-loss journeys. Prior to gaining fame on the hit TLC series, Tammy and Amy had a sizable following on YouTube. Tammy tried to parlay her television fame into success on TikTok, but she was ultimately banned from the social media platform for violating the community guidelines, per Screen Rant.

Tension inevitably surfaced for the Slaton sisters as they both made strides to lose weight. News broke that Amy was pregnant earlier this year, and initially this frustrated Tammy. "When I first heard that Amy was pregnant I was feeling all sorts of things, I was mad and sad and worried about her health and safety since it was so soon after her [weight loss] surgery," she admitted to People in January.

After giving birth to her son Gage, Amy found extra motivation to focus on her health. After starting off the show at around 400 pounds, the reality star had trimmed down to around 270 pounds, per Soap Dirt. Unfortunately, at the same time, Tammy's weight was headed in the opposite direction, as she weighed upward of 665 pounds. This wound up being one of the catalysts for the sisters' feud that boiled over into Season 3 of their show.