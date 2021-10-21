Chrishell Stause Only Revealed Her Relationship With Jason Oppenheim For This Reason

As fans anxiously await the fourth season of Netflix's "Selling Sunset," many are excited to see more of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's blossoming relationship. The couple confirmed their romance in July while on vacation in Europe with Jason's twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, and cast members Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, and Romain Bonnet. Chrishell did so by posting photos of them, one of which showed the real estate broker kissing her neck. For his part, Jason did not share an "Instagram official" post, but he gushed about the "Days of Our Lives" star to People after going public. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we're very happy together," he said.

News of the pair dating came as somewhat of a surprise, considering Jason previously told People he wouldn't get romantically involved with a co-worker again. He called the idea a "big bowl of mess" that he wasn't interested in. Aside from that, he was completely open to finding a connection with a special someone. "I'm definitely looking for someone that I'm friends with, and that I'm happy with, because I can have stress in my life from work," he said, adding that his perfect match is "someone I'm relaxed with, happy with, and that's just funny and smart."

Clearly, their chemistry was worth the "mess," and now, Chrishell revealed why she decided to "out" them as a couple sooner than she would have liked.