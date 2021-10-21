Chrishell Stause Only Revealed Her Relationship With Jason Oppenheim For This Reason
As fans anxiously await the fourth season of Netflix's "Selling Sunset," many are excited to see more of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's blossoming relationship. The couple confirmed their romance in July while on vacation in Europe with Jason's twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, and cast members Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, and Romain Bonnet. Chrishell did so by posting photos of them, one of which showed the real estate broker kissing her neck. For his part, Jason did not share an "Instagram official" post, but he gushed about the "Days of Our Lives" star to People after going public. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we're very happy together," he said.
News of the pair dating came as somewhat of a surprise, considering Jason previously told People he wouldn't get romantically involved with a co-worker again. He called the idea a "big bowl of mess" that he wasn't interested in. Aside from that, he was completely open to finding a connection with a special someone. "I'm definitely looking for someone that I'm friends with, and that I'm happy with, because I can have stress in my life from work," he said, adding that his perfect match is "someone I'm relaxed with, happy with, and that's just funny and smart."
Clearly, their chemistry was worth the "mess," and now, Chrishell revealed why she decided to "out" them as a couple sooner than she would have liked.
Chrishell said she would have preferred to keep the relationship private
In an October 20 interview with Bustle, Chrishell Stause said she would have liked to keep her relationship with boyfriend and "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim quiet for a little longer, but decided she'd rather the news come from them and not someone else. "We were about to get outed, so it was either I post it, or somebody else was about to post it," she told the outlet. "I just wanted the freedom to be able to hold my boyfriend's hand. I knew it was going to be a thing." The soap actor noted that their romance was "unexpected" because they "were not each other's types." She explained that she and Jason were friends before things took a turn for the romantic route.
As it turns out, the couple actually began dating two month prior to going public with their relationship. Chrishell made the revelation during an interview with E! News in August, saying she and Jason kept the romance a secret to avoid outside opinions before they really "knew what it was." She added, "We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it."
The new season of "Selling Sunset" premieres on Netflix November 24, according to Entertainment Tonight. Hopefully, fans will get all the Chrishell-Jason moments they've likely been craving.