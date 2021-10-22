Why Is CNN Refusing To Apologize To Joe Rogan?
Joe Rogan has made quite a few splashes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic for his views on the virus, the vaccine, and various other treatment methods. In a September Instagram video, the popular podcaster announced that he had contracted COVID-19, but was on the mend thanks to a medley of unproven medicinal strategies.
Rogan revealed that he "immediately threw the kitchen sink at it," taking everything from Ivermectin, which NPR described as a "deworming veterinary drug that is formulated for use in cows and horses" (although a version of Ivermectin exists for human consumption to treat head lice and skin conditions). Additionally, Rogan also shared he was using monoclonal antibodies, Z-pack antibiotics, and a vitamin drip for "three days in a row." "Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great," he said in his Instagram update.
His use of Ivermectin wasn't the only thing to raise eyebrows about Rogan's approach to fending off COVID-19. In an April 28 episode of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," he opined — to much criticism — that the young and healthy don't need a COVID-19 vaccine. "I think for the most part it's safe to get vaccinated," Rogan said. "But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no."
Needless to say, Rogan's comments drew backlash from medical experts, the public, and the press. Here's why CNN specifically refuses to retract a particular part of their criticism against him.
CNN is not sorry for criticizing Joe Rogan use of Ivermectin instead of a vaccine
CNN regrets nothing. After lambasting Joe Rogan for promoting his use of Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medication, in treating his COVID-19 infection in September, the network has refused to apologize for labeling the drug a "horse dewormer" (via the Daily Mail). In a statement to the Washington Post on October 21, the network wrote, "The only thing CNN did wrong here was bruise the ego of a popular podcaster who pushed dangerous conspiracy theories and risked the lives of millions of people in doing so."
This is despite two of its own commentators — chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and political commentator Mary Katherine Ham — stepping forward to defend Rogan. On "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on October 20, Gupta conceded that "calling it a horse de-wormer is not the most flattering thing" (per the Daily Mail), given that Rogan's version was prescribed by a doctor and intended for human use only. As for Ham, she tweeted that it was "dishonest to say he took horse dewormer when he did not."
Despite this, CNN anchor Don Lemon did not stop his volley of attacks on Rogan, as the network's statement to WaPo insisted their issue laid more with Rogan discounting the proven science of the COVID-19 vaccine "while promoting the use of an unproven treatment for covid-19 — a drug developed to ward off parasites in farm animals."