Why Is CNN Refusing To Apologize To Joe Rogan?

Joe Rogan has made quite a few splashes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic for his views on the virus, the vaccine, and various other treatment methods. In a September Instagram video, the popular podcaster announced that he had contracted COVID-19, but was on the mend thanks to a medley of unproven medicinal strategies.

Rogan revealed that he "immediately threw the kitchen sink at it," taking everything from Ivermectin, which NPR described as a "deworming veterinary drug that is formulated for use in cows and horses" (although a version of Ivermectin exists for human consumption to treat head lice and skin conditions). Additionally, Rogan also shared he was using monoclonal antibodies, Z-pack antibiotics, and a vitamin drip for "three days in a row." "Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great," he said in his Instagram update.

His use of Ivermectin wasn't the only thing to raise eyebrows about Rogan's approach to fending off COVID-19. In an April 28 episode of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," he opined — to much criticism — that the young and healthy don't need a COVID-19 vaccine. "I think for the most part it's safe to get vaccinated," Rogan said. "But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no."

Needless to say, Rogan's comments drew backlash from medical experts, the public, and the press. Here's why CNN specifically refuses to retract a particular part of their criticism against him.