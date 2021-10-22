How Much Was Peter Scolari Worth When He Died?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peter Scolari was worth $2 million when he died. That number may seem small for the decades he's been in the industry — he had 100 acting credits to his name — so it's important to note that Scolari nor his representatives have ever confirmed that figure.

Per IMDb, Scolari began acting in the 1970s and got his first acting role in 1978's "Take Off." He also starred in "Goodtime Girls," "The Love Boat," the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" TV series, and "Girls," for which he won a 2016 Emmy for his role as Lena Dunham character's dad. Scolari was best known, though, for starring alongside Tom Hanks in "Bosom Buddies," which ran from 1980-1982. The show starred Hanks and Scolari as two friends who worked in an advertising agency in New York, adopting drag personas so they can move into a women-only residence, according to Variety.

Scolari then went on to star in the sitcom "Newhart" two years later, where he achieved even more widespread recognition. However, he experienced financial hardships after the sitcom ended in 1990, telling the Toronto Star in 2008, "I got enough work at first to keep it all rolling. But then in the '90s, it got tight. The lifestyle was way up there, but the money was only coming in down here."

Still, Scolari managed to turn his fortune around and give memorable performances — like starring in the show "Evil" — right up until his death.