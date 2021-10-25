What We Know About Jamie Chung And Bryan Greenberg's Big Secret
Showbiz spouses Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg first tied the knot in 2015 during a lavish ceremony on Halloween day. While the theme was not exactly over-the-top spooky, the couple did incorporate the All Hallows Eve holiday with a welcome party the night before that they cleverly dubbed "Boos and Booze." As first reported by Martha Stewart Weddings, the festivities spanned a total of three days at El Capitan Canyon, a Santa Barbara coastal resort best known for its outdoor amenities and "glamping" style accommodations.
Two years after the ceremony, however, when asked about children, the couple confessed to Entertainment Tonight that starting a family wasn't at the "top of the list at the moment." When pressed further, Greenberg explained, "We're both kind of busy and enjoying our lives and enjoying our adventures and travels and work," before adding "We're definitely going to start thinking about it soon, but we still feel kind of like newlyweds, so, we're just enjoying it."
But now the latest development in the couple's love story has everyone talking. Keep reading to learn everything we know about Chung and Greenberg's best-kept secret!
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg welcomed twins
As the old Doublemint gum slogan goes, "Double your pleasure. Double your fun." Bryan Greenberg stunned the masses when he shared a photo of himself enjoying skin-to-skin contact with his and Jamie Chung's new bundle(s) of joy — a set of twins! "We got double the trouble now," he penned in the now-viral post, along with two baby emojis. Chung all but confirmed the good news as well when she commented on the post with two red heart emojis, then took it one step further and added the sweet video to her own Instagram Story.
Though the couple has yet to officially confirm their newest additions, Chung has previously been open about undergoing the process of freezing her eggs. "I've been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently," she confessed in a lengthy Instagram post. "I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I'm buying time. I'm unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I'm just unsure when that will happen," she continued. Oops, better make that children — as in plural, Chung.
Congratulations on the beautiful family, Chung and Greenberg!