What We Know About Jamie Chung And Bryan Greenberg's Big Secret

Showbiz spouses Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg first tied the knot in 2015 during a lavish ceremony on Halloween day. While the theme was not exactly over-the-top spooky, the couple did incorporate the All Hallows Eve holiday with a welcome party the night before that they cleverly dubbed "Boos and Booze." As first reported by Martha Stewart Weddings, the festivities spanned a total of three days at El Capitan Canyon, a Santa Barbara coastal resort best known for its outdoor amenities and "glamping" style accommodations.

Two years after the ceremony, however, when asked about children, the couple confessed to Entertainment Tonight that starting a family wasn't at the "top of the list at the moment." When pressed further, Greenberg explained, "We're both kind of busy and enjoying our lives and enjoying our adventures and travels and work," before adding "We're definitely going to start thinking about it soon, but we still feel kind of like newlyweds, so, we're just enjoying it."

But now the latest development in the couple's love story has everyone talking. Keep reading to learn everything we know about Chung and Greenberg's best-kept secret!