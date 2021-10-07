Do Meghan And Harry Ever Plan On Leaving Santa Barbara?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Santa Barbara, California, months after stepping back as senior members of the royal family and leaving the UK in early 2020. The couple decided to settle down in the area after it was highly recommended to them by friends like Oprah Winfrey, according to Hello! magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were convinced that Montecito was the right place for them because the location was described as the "perfect place to raise a family...where houses sat within double-gated communities for maximum privacy yet were close enough to the amenities of civilization when needed."
Harry and Meghan settled into their $14 million abode nicely. According to Page Six, the 18,000-square-foot home has plenty of room for the Sussex family, which now consists of two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana. The couple seems very happy with the decision to move to California — specifically Montecito. "Harry loves California, but [he and Meghan] were both drawn to the smaller town of Santa Barbara, where they can integrate into the community while having some distance and privacy that is hard to come by in the Los Angeles area. For that reason, they had never intended to stay in Los Angeles," a source previously told Vogue.
So, will Harry and Meghan live in Santa Barbara forever? Keep reading to find out.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem content in Montecito
It seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to move out of Santa Barbara. "This is their permanent home. Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus," a source told People magazine back in 2020. According to Women's Health (via Yahoo! News), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex consider their house a "forever home." Of course, anything can happen in the future, but it seems that the couple really wants a home base. People's source explained that Harry and Meghan want "stability" for their kids.
Interestingly, Express reported that Harry and Meghan may be eyeing a move to New York City following their trip there last month. "Now the real reason apparently why Harry and Meghan have fallen in love with the Big Apple is simply this – as ever now they are not royals but micro-celebrities, they have to think about how they can build their brand, make money. All the big influencers are not necessarily out in California," a source told the outlet. However, it seems like the couple might simply choose to have a second home in the Big Apple rather than uproot the whole family and move to the east coast.