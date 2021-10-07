Do Meghan And Harry Ever Plan On Leaving Santa Barbara?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Santa Barbara, California, months after stepping back as senior members of the royal family and leaving the UK in early 2020. The couple decided to settle down in the area after it was highly recommended to them by friends like Oprah Winfrey, according to Hello! magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were convinced that Montecito was the right place for them because the location was described as the "perfect place to raise a family...where houses sat within double-gated communities for maximum privacy yet were close enough to the amenities of civilization when needed."

Harry and Meghan settled into their $14 million abode nicely. According to Page Six, the 18,000-square-foot home has plenty of room for the Sussex family, which now consists of two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana. The couple seems very happy with the decision to move to California — specifically Montecito. "Harry loves California, but [he and Meghan] were both drawn to the smaller town of Santa Barbara, where they can integrate into the community while having some distance and privacy that is hard to come by in the Los Angeles area. For that reason, they had never intended to stay in Los Angeles," a source previously told Vogue.

So, will Harry and Meghan live in Santa Barbara forever? Keep reading to find out.