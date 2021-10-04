Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Considering Moving To New York?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fresh off of their first trip to New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially ended their work sabbatical to attend the Global Citizen Live event that was held in Central Park on September 25. They arrived to the Big Apple a few days early and made several other appearances, including a trip to the 9/11 museum and a stop over at the World Health Organization offices where they met with Chelsea Clinton, according to Vanity Fair. In addition, Harry and Meghan met with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed at the U.N. headquarters where they discussed their dedication to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, according to Reuters.

Harry and Meghan's trip was jam-packed with meetings and visits, and the two managed to fit everything in over just a few days time. However, there are rumblings that they will be heading back to the Big Apple in the coming months, with Harry already confirmed for a solo trip in November, according to Page Six. The outlet confirms that Harry will be on-hand alongside Jon Bon Jovi for the Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom gala. Harry is slated to present the inaugural Intrepid Valor Award at the event, which is held to honor wounded veterans.

With all of this talk of New York City, there are now reports that Harry and Meghan might actually consider moving there. Keep reading for more.