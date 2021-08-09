The Truth About Meghan And Harry's Mansion In Montecito

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave up their lives as royals to move into a ritzy neighborhood in Montecito, California, and "Megxit" has helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex become official American celebrities. For evidence of just how interested fans and critics of the couple are in their lives, take a look at the reactions to Meghan's new Archewell video showing the inside of their palatial home.

In honor of her 40th birthday, Meghan announced the launch of her 40x40 initiative, a mentorship program geared toward women who are re-entering the workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She teamed up with actor Melissa McCarthy to create a video promoting the project, and it was filmed inside her mansion. It was not exactly an episode of "Cribs," but viewers had plenty of visual details to drink in before Meghan bid them farewell with a teacup toast. On Twitter, royal commentator Angela Levin suggested that Meghan and Melissa were "mocking the Queen," and Hannah Martin from the Talented Ladies Club told The Daily Express that Meghan's initiative "feels a little like a publicity stunt." But while it brought out the haters in full force, we're simply here to drool over her interior design fit for a queen.