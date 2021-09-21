Inside Meghan And Harry's First Public Trip Since Moving To California
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in March of 2020, they've kept a rather low profile (offline, at least) and have rarely been seen venturing outside of their multi-million dollar mansion in Montecito. However, they were spotted delivering meals on Easter morning to those in need in West Hollywood that same year according to the Los Angeles Times. The royal couple also worked behind the scenes with a gang rehab charity called Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles back in June of 2020, per Page Six. In fact, life in California has been treating Harry so well that during a video call with the Rugby Football League, the Duke of Sussex admitted (via Daily Mail), "I am loving it. It's fantastic." The sun, surf, sand, and opportunity to connect with his local community have clearly given Harry a reason to be happy with his new home.
And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keeping very close to home because of the ongoing pandemic that has been COVID-19, they are about to make their first trip out-of-state as a couple in nearly 18 months. And it's a trip that will be making a lot of headlines, too. Keep scrolling below for everything you need to know.
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to the Big Apple
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will venture to New York City as the royal couple will appear at Global Citizen Live at Central Park's Great Lawn on September 25, as detailed by the Daily Mail. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be on hand to talk about the importance of making sure that vaccines are available for everyone worldwide.
Of course, this is not the first time that Harry and Meghan have talked about the need to make sure everyone has access to COVID-19 vaccines. In May, Harry appeared at the Global Vax Live concert, where he was greeted by rousing applause from the crowd. "The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere," he said at the event, according to Page Six. "We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography."
Now, whether or not Harry and Meghan will bring along their two children, two-year-old Archie and three-month-old Lilibet, remains to be seen. But seeing how this isn't Meghan's first trip to New York City as a member of the royal family, as she cheered on her friend Serena Williams at the U.S. Open back in 2019, we have a feeling that the couple will make a grand slam while there.