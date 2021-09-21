Inside Meghan And Harry's First Public Trip Since Moving To California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will venture to New York City as the royal couple will appear at Global Citizen Live at Central Park's Great Lawn on September 25, as detailed by the Daily Mail. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be on hand to talk about the importance of making sure that vaccines are available for everyone worldwide.

Of course, this is not the first time that Harry and Meghan have talked about the need to make sure everyone has access to COVID-19 vaccines. In May, Harry appeared at the Global Vax Live concert, where he was greeted by rousing applause from the crowd. "The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere," he said at the event, according to Page Six. "We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography."

Now, whether or not Harry and Meghan will bring along their two children, two-year-old Archie and three-month-old Lilibet, remains to be seen. But seeing how this isn't Meghan's first trip to New York City as a member of the royal family, as she cheered on her friend Serena Williams at the U.S. Open back in 2019, we have a feeling that the couple will make a grand slam while there.