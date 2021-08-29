The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Searching For A New Brand

The Daily Beast reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be trying to reinvent themselves. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties, the couple has been known for spilling the tea on the British royal family, creating scandalous headlines. But recent U.K. polls may be why Harry and Meghan want to rebrand themselves.

Sky News reported Harry and Meghan had the steepest drop in royal popularity in the U.K. since 1996. According to the outlet, Harry's U.K. popularity rating in 2018 was 81%. Now, only 31% of people in the U.K. have a favorable view of the prince. Harry's 50-point drop in public approval is brutal, and it is the steepest drop in royal family popularity since Prince Charles admitted to cheating on Princess Diana. Harry's father's approval ratings went from 82% in 1991 to 41% in 1996, per Sky News. The outlet reported that Charles' current popularity is 45%. Since the future king is one of the least-loved members of the British royal family, the fact that Harry is less popular than his dad had to be a blow for the once-beloved prince.

The British people already had a lower approval of Meghan, so her fall-from-grace hasn't been as dramatic as Harry's. In October 2019, Meghan had a 55% popularity rating in the U.K. Now just 32% of the U.K. view her favorably. According to Newsweek, the Sussexes saw a sharp drop in their U.K. popularity after their tell-all interview with Oprah. Keep reading to learn the real reason Harry and Meghan are searching for a new brand.