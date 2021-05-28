Prince Harry Just Insulted The Royal Family Again

It's no secret that Prince Harry has been through a lot in the past year and a half. After his marriage to American actor and activist Meghan Markle, the prince endured even more attention from the British press, experienced mental health struggles, and witnessed blatant racism from both his family and the media towards his biracial wife, reported CNN. In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision to leave behind their roles as senior members of the royal family, which they announced on Instagram, and move to sunny California.

Since their move to Montecito, Harry and Meghan have been taking strides to make the world a better place. In the past year and a half, the two have made business deals with various companies like Disney, Netflix, and Spotify, across different media genres, reported the New York Times. In late 2020, they also established Archewell, a non-profit organization through which they "unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change," according to the organization's website.

While time has been healing for Harry and Meghan, it hasn't so for the royal family, and it doesn't look like they're getting a reprieve from the drama anytime soon. In May 2021, Harry and Oprah Winfrey released their documentary series, "The Me You Can't See." The Apple TV+ series shows Harry and Winfrey "[guiding] honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their personal journeys and struggles," according to a press release. Now, the duke has dropped another bombshell against the royal family.