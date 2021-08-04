Who Are Meghan Markle's Closest Friends In Hollywood?

Meghan Markle might not be sharing banana bread recipes with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton at the moment, but that doesn't mean she has a void to fill. While it might appear as though things are strained between Markle and her own family, along with Prince Harry's family, the ex-"Suits" star can count on the support and friendship of more than a dozen people in the entertainment industry, all of whom she maintains very strong connections with, per Us Weekly. In fact, royal fans would say that Markle is a "girl's girl," as she values her female friendships perhaps more than the relationships she has with some of her extended family members — and maybe some people behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace, too.

Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's seismic interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, the palace announced that they would be opening up an investigation into some of the claims made that suggested Markle bullied her staff members. According to the U.K. Mirror, the palace said it "does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment" of any kind. But Markle still stands as one of the most popular figures in Hollywood — especially when it comes to her very famous best friends, many of whom have defended her name and her reputation, per Fox News.

To find out just who these Hollywood pals are, keep reading.