How Does Meghan Markle's Father Feel About Their Relationship Today?
It's hardly a secret that Meghan Markle is estranged from her father, Thomas Markle. The twosome's strained relationship has played out very much in the public eye ever since Meghan really rose to prominence when she started dating Prince Harry — and things haven't exactly stayed private between the two ever since.
Thomas was noticeably absent from Meghan and Harry's May 2018 wedding, and he's seemingly only gotten more vocal about his daughter and son-in-law since Harry and Meghan distanced themselves from the royal family and began speaking out about their time as senior royals.
In March, Thomas appeared on "Good Morning Britain" to speak about his relationship with Meghan and claimed he'd apologized to the duo "at least 100 times" for his past actions, which included repeatedly speaking about them to the press.
He then explained that he kept on speaking so publicly about the couple because they haven't been in touch with him. "When they say that I'm taking advantage of the press, basically what I do is, I do a story for the press. If I don't hear from them in 30 days, then I do another story for the press," he confessed, adding, "When they decide to talk to me, I'll stop talking to the press."
But how does Thomas really feel about Meghan and their infamous estrangement today? Read on to find out.
Thomas Markle is reportedly 'frustrated' with Meghan Markle
Thomas Markle is supposedly feeling "frustrated" with his daughter, Meghan Markle. A source claimed to Fox News in July that he "doesn't feel good" about being "completely blackballed and outcast."
"He loves Meghan. He didn't try to capitalize off of her. He had his own money despite people thinking he didn't," the insider continued, speculating that Thomas "maybe wanted to look in a better light and she wasn't defending him," which is why he keeps speaking so publicly. They also denied Thomas ever did anything to intentionally hurt his daughter, adding, "Who wouldn't try to save their own reputation?"
The source claimed that Thomas — who resides in Mexico — "was an awesome dad to Meghan" before their estrangement and "for him to get heat and be portrayed as this money-grabbing bum is not fair" as they pointed out that he even paid for Meghan to go to college.
As for how Thomas is doing in Mexico? Well, the source shared that he's "happy there" and retired across the U.S. border so he wouldn't be bothered, but said the intense media attention and backlash from Harry and Meghan has supposedly made him "scared to even make a move to go anywhere or do anything."
In June, Thomas claimed on "60 Minutes Australia" that he hadn't spoken to Meghan since two days before she married Prince Harry and made it clear he hadn't met his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.