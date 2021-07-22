How Does Meghan Markle's Father Feel About Their Relationship Today?

It's hardly a secret that Meghan Markle is estranged from her father, Thomas Markle. The twosome's strained relationship has played out very much in the public eye ever since Meghan really rose to prominence when she started dating Prince Harry — and things haven't exactly stayed private between the two ever since.

Thomas was noticeably absent from Meghan and Harry's May 2018 wedding, and he's seemingly only gotten more vocal about his daughter and son-in-law since Harry and Meghan distanced themselves from the royal family and began speaking out about their time as senior royals.

In March, Thomas appeared on "Good Morning Britain" to speak about his relationship with Meghan and claimed he'd apologized to the duo "at least 100 times" for his past actions, which included repeatedly speaking about them to the press.

He then explained that he kept on speaking so publicly about the couple because they haven't been in touch with him. "When they say that I'm taking advantage of the press, basically what I do is, I do a story for the press. If I don't hear from them in 30 days, then I do another story for the press," he confessed, adding, "When they decide to talk to me, I'll stop talking to the press."

