Royal Expert Doesn't Think Meghan Markle Will Ever Forgive Her Father. Here's Why

Meghan Markle has cut ties with her father Thomas Markle after he lied to her about his relationship with the press. During her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, Meghan revealed that she hasn't spoken to her father since 2018, according to CBS News. The main reason? Thomas betrayed her. "I said, you know, the institution has never intervened for anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this story. But if they do this once, we're not going to be able to use that same leverage to protect our own kids one day," Meghan told Oprah. In his response, however, Thomas was not truthful, forcing Meghan to walk away from any relationship that she had with him.

Thomas did not attend his daughter's wedding, he hasn't met his grandchildren, and Meghan doesn't communicate with him — at all. Thomas claims that he has tried everything to get in touch with his daughter, and that he has apologized several times, but he's had no luck in getting a response. During an interview with "Good Morning Britain" in June 2021, Thomas said that he will keep giving interviews until his daughter responds to him. "If I don't hear from them in 30 days, I'll do another one. I would love to hear from them. When they decide to talk to me, I'll stop talking to the press," he said, according to The Guardian. Keep reading to find out what why a royal expert doesn't think Thomas will get his wish.