When Was The Last Time Thomas Markle Spoke To Meghan?

Thomas Markle gave an interview to "60 Minutes" Australia following the birth of his granddaughter Lilibet Diana. Meghan Markle's dad seems to appear with new interviews every time there's a big event in the lives of his daughter and Prince Harry. But after his latest media chat, some fans wonder when the 76-year-old last spoke to his daughter Meghan?

According to the Daily Mail, Thomas called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "cold." He appeared angry that Harry and Meghan refused to see him and said even "axe murderers" get family visits. Via the Daily Mail, Thomas said, "I'm not an axe murderer. I made one dumb mistake and I've been punished for it. This show they've been on, they talk about compassion, there's no compassion for me, no compassion for my family, and no compassion for the world." But Thomas might be forgetting a few things in the horrible situation with his daughter.

After the embarrassing situation Thomas created before his daughter's wedding, he did a "Good Morning Britain" interview in July 2018, per The Sun. According to The Sun, one of Meghan's dad's most hurtful actions was sending a letter from Meghan to the British media, which harmed his relationship with his daughter. Keep reading to learn about the last time Thomas spoke to his daughter.